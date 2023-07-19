-
Today Is Broadcasters Foundation Of America's 'Giving Day'
by Roy Trakin
July 20, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA are marking GIVING DAY today, asking for donations to support colleagues, across every position, in need of financial assistance due to critical illness, accident, or disaster. The campaign also strives to raise awareness of the BFA to ensure that anyone in radio and television who might qualify for aid knows about its charitable mission and can apply (NET NEWS 7/17).
To make a donation, go here.