Giving Day

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA are marking GIVING DAY today, asking for donations to support colleagues, across every position, in need of financial assistance due to critical illness, accident, or disaster. The campaign also strives to raise awareness of the BFA to ensure that anyone in radio and television who might qualify for aid knows about its charitable mission and can apply (NET NEWS 7/17).

To make a donation, go here.

« see more Net News