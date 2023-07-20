Sold

The late ART LABOE's BIG BROADCASTING, INC is selling Rhythmic Oldies KOKO-F (JAMMIN' 94.3)/KERMAN, CA and its booster in FRESNO to SUKHDEV DHILLON and TARNVIR SINGH BISLA's TEG BROADCASTING, INC. for $330,000. The buyers own RADIO PUNJAB, the programming of which airs on LOTUS' KGST-A/FRESNO under a tile brokerage agreement from JUNE 1st.

In other filings with the FCC, EDWARD C. DISTELL is selling Regional Mexican KWBY-A (LA PANTERA 940)/WOODBURN-PORTLAND, OR and K227DU/SALEM, OR to BUSTOS MEDIA HOLDINGS, LLC for $100,000.

VIC MICHAEL's MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY TRANSLATORS, LLC is swapping K266CC/CHEYENNE, WY to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for K206EO/GRANITE, WY and K300AE/BRECKENRIDGE, CO.

And SOUND IN SPIRIT BROADCASTING, INC. is selling W209CH/QUINCY, IL to CSN INTERNATIONAL, INC. for $20,000.

