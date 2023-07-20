Moore (Photo: Graham Flack / IFPI)

FRANCES MOORE is retiring as CEO of IFPI at the end of 2023. MOORE joined IFPI in 1994 as Regional Dir./EUROPE and has been CEO of the music industry trade organization since 2010; she will remain on board through the end of the year to help find her successor and aid in the transition.

A statement from the IFPI Main Board read, “We thank FRANCES for all of her many accomplishments navigating IFPI through arguably the most demanding and complex period of modern music’s history. At once, she has led us through music’s digital transition and the industry’s expansion worldwide, enabling a return to growth that mutually benefits artists, labels and the broader music ecosystem. Not only has she herself been an excellent and effective advocate for labels and creators, but FRANCES has built an incredible team of professionals to assure that her legacy will carry on.”

MOORE said, “After three decades with IFPI, thirteen of which as its Global CEO, it is time for me to hang up my spurs! I have loved working for IFPI and the recording industry and feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve in this role. I am very proud and appreciative of the IFPI team, both now and over the years. Every achievement has been the result of a team effort.

“I have had the good fortune of living through so much of the industry’s transformation from analogue to digital. On my first day at IFPI thirty years ago, I was dealing with legislation on blank tape levies and here we are today dealing with legislation on AI!”

« see more Net News