Q2 Results

TELEVISAUNIVISION overall second quarter 2023 revenue rose 11% year-over-year to $1.2 billion, with advertising revenue up 10% to $737.5 million. U.S. revenue grew 6% to $793.6 million, with U.S. ad revenues up 1% to $452.6 million while subscription and licensing revenue rose 10% to $324.8 million. Adjusted OIBDA was flat at $373.9 million, and net income rose from a loss of $7.5 million to s gain of $1.8 million. The company does not break out results for its radio properties.

"This was a fantastic quarter for TELEVISAUNIVISION, accelerating our revenue growth into double digits and continuing to drive our leadership position in Spanish-language streaming with ViX -- all through a disciplined approach in which our core business continues to offset our investments in streaming,” said CEO WADE DAVIS. “Leading our portfolio this quarter was extraordinary growth in MEXICO, where we strategically programmed across linear and the ad-supported and premium subscription tiers of ViX to drive 22% revenue growth. This is a terrific example of the components of our ecosystem working together to deliver amazing financial performance.”

