Seeking Songwriter Suggestions

The NASHVILLE-based MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE (The MLC) is seeking suggestions of songwriter candidates for its Board of Directors and its Unclaimed Royalties Oversight and Dispute Resolution committees. Under the MUSIC MODERNIZATION ACT of 2018 (MMA), certain governance positions at The MLC are reserved for songwriter representatives.

The terms of several songwriter seats on the Board and the organization’s advisory committees are slated to end later this year.

Those open seats include:

Two (2) songwriter seats on the Board of Directors;

Two (2) songwriter seats on the Dispute Resolution Committee, which recommends policies and procedures to the Board for the processing of royalties related to works that are subject to disputes over ownership; and

Two (2) songwriter seats on the Unclaimed Royalties Oversight Committee, which recommends policies and procedures to The MLC’s Board related to the distribution of unclaimed accrued royalties.

The MLC’s Board and committees meet regularly, and all meetings allow for virtual participation so that travel is not generally required. Members are expected to devote sufficient time to prepare for and participate fully in all meetings. Board and committee members sit for three-year terms, and may be reelected.

Suggestions should be submitted by JULY 31st. Click here to fill out the form.

