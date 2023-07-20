Brokop (Photo: Jessica Frazier)

NASHVILLE-based public relations and marketing firm PLA MEDIA has added CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC AWARD-winning singer/songwriter LISA BROKOP to its roster. She plans to premiere two singles and a full album this FALL through BFD/AUDIUM NASHVILLE. BROKOP charted nine singles in the U.S. when she was signed to CAPITOL NASHVILLE, and then COLUMBIA in the mid- to late '90s.

The new single, "Come Back, BOBBY GENTRY," is available TOMORROW (7/21) with the full, 10-song album, entitled, WHO'S GONNA FILL THEIR HEELS, coming in SEPTEMBER.

BROKOP said of the signing, "I’m so excited to partner with PLA MEDIA for this next chapter in my career! Can’t wait to share this new record."

PLA MEDIA Pres. PAMELA L. LEWIS added, "We are psyched to work with this CANADIAN powerhouse, collaborating on her eighth studio project."

« see more Net News