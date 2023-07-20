Barry & Shaffer For The Dogs

BRILL BUILDING stalwart JEFF BARRY and longtime DAVE LETTERMAN band leader PAUL SHAFFER will come together SEPTEMBER 13th at THE WRITE-OFF ROOM in STUDIO CITY, CA for a special evening, "Do Wah Ditties For Doggies," to benefit PUP CULTURE, a SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA-based dog rescue organization that has placed more than 400 dogs in homes since its founding two years ago. Tickets are priced at $50 and $150, the latter including a pre-show VIP reception sponsored by LAUREL CANYON SPIRITS. Fetch them here.

Over the course of a hit songwriting career that spans more than 60 years, BROOKLYN-born BARRY has had a hand in creating 23 Top 20 singles with seven of his compositions going to #1, including “Chapel Of Love,” “Leader Of The Pack,” “Doo Wah Diddy Diddy,” “Sugar, Sugar,” “I Honestly Love You,” “Da Doo Ron Ron,” “Be My Baby,” “Hanky Panky,” “Then He Kissed Me,” “Tell Laura I Love Her” and “River Deep Mountain High,” among others. He has been a pioneer in creating music for television, producing tracks and albums by THE MONKEES, THE ARCHIES and wrote the theme songs for “One Day At A Time” and “The Jeffersons," "Movin' On Up," recently named the greatest TV theme song of all time by ROLLING STONE.

SHAFFER started his music career in his native ONTARIO as musical director for the TORONTO production of "Godspell." He went on to join the cast of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE as writer of special material and featured player and thereafter rose to renown on as the musical director on "Late Night With DAVID LETTERMAN." On the big screen, his most notable role is that of set-upon POLYMER RECORDS promotion man ARTIE FUFKIN in "This Is SPINAL TAP."

The two have known each other for more than 45 years, meeting when PAUL starred in the short-lived TV series "A Year At The Top" for which JEFF created music.

Said SHAFFER, “Ever since I saw the RONETTES sing ‘Be My Baby’ on AMERICAN BANDSTAND, I have been obsessed with the songs and repertoire associated with JEFF and his late ex-wife ELLIE GREENWICH.” SHAFFER played the role of a SPECTOResque record producer in "Leader Of The Pack," the autobiographical musical that chronicles GREENWICH's life and work, adding, “I still have some questions about JEFF and his songs and I’m going to find the stories behind the hits on SEPTEMBER 13th. We’re all going to sing along with them and enjoy them and jog JEFF’s memory and take him back to 1650 BROADWAY and the BRILL BUILDING.. and help a great cause.”

Added BARRY, “Over the years we had talked about doing something together and when he told me about PUP CULTURE, the dog rescue organization that his daughter VICTORIA started, I blurted out something like ‘When you’re in town we should do a fundraiser.’ It was a totally spontaneous ‘let’s put on a show’ kind of thing. It’s going to be a fun evening for a good cause. We’re an interesting combination, but don’t except a slick, polished act. It’ll be a one-of-a-kind night with an impromptu aspect to it. We’ve never done anything like this before and, most likely, we won’t ever again.”

