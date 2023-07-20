Thomas & Wheeler

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WJR/DETROIT has promoted ANN THOMAS to Program Director, making her the first female PD in the station’s 101-year history. She rises from her previous role as APD and Executive Producer for WJR.

MIKE WHEELER, former WJR PD, has been upped to Operations Manager for CUMULUS DETROIT/ANN ARBOR, managing operations for the four DETROIT stations and four ANN ARBOR stations. The DETROIT native's broadcasting experience includes more than 20 years in regional roles with CLEAR CHANNEL/iHEARTMEDIA in TOLEDO, OH; ST. LOUIS; ATLANTA; and HARTFORD/NEW HAVEN, CT.

THOMAS's 40-year broadcasting career started in 1982 at WJR, where she was an intern and then hired full-time as producer of a program called “The Other Side Of The News.” She went on to become a WJR news reporter and anchor, winning several awards for Breaking News and Auto Negotiations. In 1999, THOMAS was named Executive Producer of the "PAUL W. SMITH Show,” earning multiple awards from the MICHIGAN ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS. She has also hosted several WJR shows including “The Healthy Woman Show,” “Opportunity DETROIT,” “The WJR Gardening Show,” and “Women Who Lead,” which she launched 11 years ago to highlight local women from all walks of life doing great things in the community.

CUMULUS DETROIT/ANN ARBOR Regional VP/Market Manager STEVE FINATERI commented, “ANN THOMAS is the heart and soul of WJR and has been deserving of this move for a very long time. Her fingerprints are already all over this heritage, award-winning radio station, but we are all excited to see what the future holds with ANN in the driver’s seat!

“In his new role as Operations Manager, CUMULUS DETROIT/ANN ARBOR, MIKE WHEELER will share a wealth of experience from his incredible career to help lever the resources we have in DETROIT and enable WWWW-FM, WTKA-AM, WKQL-FM and WLBY-AM/ANN ARBOR to reach new heights," FINATERI added.

Said THOMAS, "I am deeply honored to be promoted to WJR PD. WJR is the 'Great Voice Of The GREAT LAKES,' and I am looking forward to serving our audience in any way I can."

