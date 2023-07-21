Teuber (Photo: Twitter)

ALL ACCESS has learned former Triple A and Rock programmer TOM TEUBER has passed away. It's reported on FACEBOOK posts that TEUBER has been ailing for some time and died in hospice.

PAUL MARSZALEK WORLDWIDE’s PAUL MARSZALEK shared, “TOM TEUBER gave me my first full-time radio job at WMAD/MADISON. I had some commercial radio experience while working in college, but suffice it to say, I was more rough than diamond. Surprisingly, TOM had enough confidence in me to hand me morning drive; 16-hour days and PD duties were later added. As a mentor he was calm and methodical; something of a zen master on both the talent and programming sides. WMAD was in a cornfield and would become a mouse haven in winter. A unique problem solver, one day TEUBER walks in with a black cat from the shelter, puts it on the floor and says, "do your thing." It worked. In a music meeting, in which I was trying to push the boundaries, he simply said, "got a CD player? Knock yourself out." No insult, no argument, just a calm way of saying that my taste and the station's needs were not in sync that day. Rabbit Rabbit Rabbit (look it up).”

AKRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS Triple A WAPS (91.3 THE SUMMIT)/AKRON PD BRAD SAVAGE stated, “Very sad to learn of the passing of TOM TEUBER, respected programmer and a person I looked up to for many years. I hadn’t been in touch with him recently and this news just hit me and stopped me in my tracks. TOM was very kind to me and took a great interest in showing me the ropes in MADISON, despite us being competitors! He was very kind and thoughtful and built my own confidence with the potential he saw in me. Do not put off reaching out or letting people know how you feel. On a personal level, I am beginning to understand what aging feels like and how painful it is when people you know pass away. Every day is a gift. “

THEJAZZSTATION365.COM’s DAVE BENSON shared, “Respect. TOM TEUBER. A true professional. A true gentleman. A true friend. He was a radio geek from birth. worked in the biz his whole life. In a world of monetized arrested development, TOM was a calm, intelligent pro with a passion for both music and broadcasting. and baseball. I was his music director when he was PD at WMET.”

TUEBER had programming stints at WCMF/ROCHESTER, WPHD/BUFFALO, WXXI/ROCHESTER, WGRQ/BUFFALO, WLVQ/COLUMBUS, WMET/CHICAGO, WMAD/MADISON, WBEZ/CHICAGO, WMMM/MADISON, WSUM/MADISON, and WVMO/MONONA, WI. He is survived by his significant other, BARBARA BRESSLER.

