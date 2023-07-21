Mallonee

AUDACY Sports KIFM-A (ESPN 1320)/SACRAMENTO Producer CHARLIE O MALLONEE has been promoted to Assistant Brand Manager. MALLONEE has been a producer at the station since 2019.

AUDACY/SACRAMENTO Reg. President STACY KAUFFMAN said, "CHARLIE O’s experience as a producer and deep understanding of our station's content has been instrumental in KIFM’s success. With this new role, CHARLIE O will continue to elevate our content strategy, support our talented team, streamline operations and reinforce our distinctive branding. We are confident that his passion and dedication will help take ESPN 1320 to the next level."

MALLONEE added, "I am really proud to have been a part of the ESPN 1320/AUDACY SACRAMENTO team for the past four years. I want to thank STACEY KAUFFMAN and AARON ROBERTS for giving me the opportunity to take on these added responsibilities during this exciting time of growth in the world of audio. Together with ‘D-LO & KC,’ JESSE TAPIA and JAMES HAM, we are proving every day that ESPN 1320 is SACRAMENTO's sports leader!”

