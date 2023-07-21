Scott (Photo: LinkedIn)

AUDACY's TRAFFIC WEATHER & INFORMATION NETWORK (TWIN) Regional Operations Dir. KEVIN SCOTT was let go this morning due to budget cuts. SCOTT, based in CHICAGO, was with TWIN since it was established in 2017.

SCOTT told ALL ACCESS, "I'm proud of everything we accomplished. We had a great team effort throughout the country with TWIN and in CHICAGO. I value every minute we were together and with my co-workers, we became a family. It was a very hard job but also a incredibly rewarding experience that I was proud and honored to be a part of. I understand the business decision, and I wish everyone at WBBM, TWIN, and AUDACY all the best."

KEVIN can be reached at (815) 931-9015 or by email at kevinscott6214@att.net.

