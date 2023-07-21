Gettin' HOT In Buffalo!

CUMULUS' classic Hip Hop-formatted WBBF-A (98.9 THE VIBE) and its FM translator at 98.9 have changed to Top 40, rebranding as HOT 98.9 - BUFFALO'S HIT MUSIC. The station debuted on JULY 14th, launching with MILEY CYRUS' "Flowers."

CUMULUS/BUFFALO OM JOE SIRAGUSA has been appointed PD. He will continue in his role as PD of sister Alternative WEDG (103.3 THE EDGE) and Oldies WHTT (CLASSIC HITS 104.1).

CUMULUS BUFFALO-ERIE VP/Market Manager JIM RILEY said, “When our competition dropped Contemporary Hits, we saw a big opportunity. In BUFFALO, this format has a huge following and CUMULUS has had tremendous success in the hits format in other markets with a simple formula. We’re promising the audience 10 great songs in a row every time and eliminating the clutter.”



