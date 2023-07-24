New Blog Post

In the latest blog post from NUVOODOO MEDIA, CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS look at the impact of META's new THREADS app on social media. NUVOODOO added respondents to its 22nd Ratings Prospects Study when THREADS was rolled out by META after NUVOODOO had finished its work in the field for the 22nd Ratings Prospects Study.

Significant in NUVOODOO's findings was the explosive development of THREADS because of META's existing user base already signed up on one of the META platforms. In less than 10 days, THREADS generated daily usage from 24% of NUVOODOO's sample respondents.

