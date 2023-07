Sold

MONTE SPEARMAN's SPEARMAN LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC is selling SPEARMAN LAND AND DEVELOPMENT, licensee of Country KFFA-A and AC KFFA-F (THE MIX 103.1)/HELENA, AR, to JAY BRENTLINGER's BROADCAST INDUSTRY GROUP, LLC. for $500,000. SPEARMAN's HIGH PLAINS RADIO NETWORK is also selling Classic Rock KAFN-A-K229CX (ARKANSAS ROCKS FM)/BENTON, AR; Classic Rock KVRC-A-KDEL-F (ARKANSAS ROCKS FM)/ARKADELPHIA, AR; Silent KJMT/CALICO ROCK, AR; Classic Rock KWPS-F (ARKANSAS ROCKS FM)/CADDO VALLEY, AR; Classic Hits WGVM-A and Country WDMS (REAL COUNTRY 100.7)/GREENVILLE, MS; News-Talk KRZP (MOUNTAIN TALK 92.7)/GASSVILLE, AR; Classic Rock KYXK (ARKANSAS ROCKS FM)/GURDON, AR; Classic Rock KCMC-F (ARKANSAS ROCKS FM)/VIOLA, AR; and Classic Rock KZYP-A (ARKANSAS ROCKS FM)/MALVERN, AR-K281CK/SHERIDAN, AR to the same buyer for $3 million.

In other filings with the FCC, NEWBERRY BROADCASTING INC. is selling WKYY/MORGANTOWN, KY to CHARLES M. ANDERSON for $200,000.

DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION is selling W247CF/ORANGE PARK, FL to NORSAN MEDIA, LLC for $400,000. The primary station is Regional Mexican WNNR-A (LA RAZA 92.9)/JACKSONVILLE.

« see more Net News