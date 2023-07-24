Boucher

SPEARE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL CFO TRAVIS BOUCHER is joining NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO as CFO.

BOUCHER, a former CFO at NEW HAMPSHIRE HOSPITAL, said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining this incredible team at NHPR as a CFO, and embark on this exciting journey.”

NHPR Pres./CEO JIM SCHACHTER added, “TRAVIS is an extrovert who is eager to dive in and roll up his sleeves and work effectively across staff functions.”

