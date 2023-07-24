-
Travis Boucher Named CFO At New Hampshire Public Radio
by Perry Michael Simon
July 24, 2023 at 11:09 AM (PT)
SPEARE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL CFO TRAVIS BOUCHER is joining NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO as CFO.
BOUCHER, a former CFO at NEW HAMPSHIRE HOSPITAL, said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining this incredible team at NHPR as a CFO, and embark on this exciting journey.”
NHPR Pres./CEO JIM SCHACHTER added, “TRAVIS is an extrovert who is eager to dive in and roll up his sleeves and work effectively across staff functions.”