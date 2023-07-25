Chapin

VP/Exec. Editor at Large and Interim Head of News EDITH CHAPIN has become the permanent SVP/News and Editor in Chief at NPR. CHAPIN has been with the network since 2012 and was serving as interim news chief since NOVEMBER.

Pres./CEO JOHN LANSING said, "EDITH is a tremendous news leader: she has the news judgment to guide our storytelling, believes in the power of NPR's mission, has worked closely with Member station newsrooms, and has the global vision to bring international, national and local stories to our audiences across all platforms. Under her leadership as interim head of News, NPR's newsroom has excelled covering the war in UKRAINE, ever-changing public health concerns, natural disasters of all kinds, and more."

CHAPIN, who spent 25 years at CNN vefore joining NPR, said, "It is a privilege to work every day with superb journalists who report, tell stories and provide moments of joy that are useful and relevant to audiences navigating a complex and dynamic world."

