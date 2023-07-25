Q2 Results

SPOTIFY second quarter 2023 revenue rose 11% year-over-year to €3.2 billion, with growth for both premium (11%) and ad-supported (12%) versions. Operating loss widened from €194 million to €247 million, while Adjusted operating loss narrowed from €174 million to €112 million. Total monthly active users increased 27% to 515 million, with premium subscriber count up 17% to 210 million and ad-supported users up 34% to 317 million. Gross profit increased 9% to €766 million.

The company issued third quarter guidance of €3.3 billion in revenues, a 21 million increase in monthly average users to 572 million, and operating loss of €45 million.

« see more Net News