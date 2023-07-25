Roberts

ROB ROBERTS has earned a promotion at COX MEDIA GROUP, with the SAN ANTONIO cluster Dir./Operations upped to Director of CHR Content, overseeing the company's Top 40 stations in MIAMI, TAMPA, JACKSONVILLE, and LONG ISLAND.

“The opportunity to make great radio with the CMG CHR programmers and brands is a dream,” said ROBERTS. “Thank you to ROB BABIN, CHRIS EAGAN and DAVID ABEL for making this happen. It’s truly an honor and I'm proud to be part of this team."

“I knew ROB when we competed against each other in the ATLANTA market, and I’ve much preferred him as a colleague at CMG,” said VP Of Audience and Operations CHRIS EAGAN. “He’s highly respected in our company and in the radio industry. I can’t wait to see him lead our award-winning CHR brands to new ratings success.”

