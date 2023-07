Sold

1TV.COM, INC. and ROCKET RADIO CORPORATION are selling Classic Rock KBSZ-A (97.3/1260 THE RATTLER)/APACHE JUNCTION, AZ and K247CF/PAYSON, AZ to WILLIAM TUCKER's WOOK RADIO DC INC. for $850,000 ($50,000 and $75,000 deposits, $725,000 in a promissory note).

GEORGE KIMBLE of KOZACKO MEDIA SERVICES was exclusive broker for the deal.

