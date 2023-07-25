Denton (Photo: Jeanette Arvizu)

AWAL has appointed NORVA DENTON SVP/Head of Urban Music and will be based in LOS ANGELES. He’ll join the company’s A&R team and report to Pres. PETE GIBERGA. Most recently DENTON was WARNER RECORDS SVP/A&R.

GIBERGA said, “We couldn’t be happier to have NORVA join us at AWAL. His depth of A&R experience, track record and reach is a very exciting addition for our company and our business in general. His infectious energy on top of that is just a bonus.”

DENTON added, “I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter here at AWAL with a burgeoning team poised for greatness. I am looking forward to working alongside both LONNY OLINICK, CEO AWAL and PETE GIBERGA to shape our footprint within Urban music and beyond."

