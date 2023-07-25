WHITE

iHEARTMEDIA Triple A KBCO/DENVER announces that BRAD WHITE has been named PD. He replaces SCOTT ARBOUGH who retired from the position in MARCH after 38 years at the station. (Net News 3/09)

Region Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Rockies Region JOJO TURNBEAUGH shared “BRAD WHITE has been instrumental in the overall success of KBCO for the last decade and has been deserving of this move for a very long time. I can’t wait to see where he takes this award-winning station.”

“I moved to COLORADO over 20 years ago solely because I wanted to work with 97.3 KBCO and when I got the chance to work directly with KBCO in 2008, I immediately started to dream about being the Program Director of this legendary radio station,” said WHITE. “SCOTT ARBOUGH helped coach me on what it takes to become the Program Director and now I’m ready to take this radio station back to being number one for the next 20+ years.”

WHITE has been in the DENVER cluster since 2003, most recently serving as PD for Active Rock sister KBPI and APD for KBCO. He’s also served as the Promotions Director for both stations as well as Classic Rock KRFX (103.5 The Fox)/DENVER; Promotions Coordinator for CLEAR CHANNEL DENVER; and Office Assistant for CLEAR CHANNEL CHICAGO. He began his career as a Board-Op at AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM)/CHICAGO and is a graduate of the ILLINOIS CENTER OF BROADCASTING.

