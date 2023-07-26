Q2 Results

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP second quarter revenue rose 6.4% year-over-year (8.8% in constant currency) to €2.7 billion, credited to growth in the Recorded Music and Merchandising and Other segments. EBITDA fell 0.4% to €505 million but Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.4% to €590 million. Recorded Music subscription revenue increased 10.6% to €1.1 billion and streaming revenue grew 2.9% to €358 million; physical sales increased 7.6% to €326 million. Music publishing revenue rose 8.2% to €2.1 billion. Recorded Music top sellers were KING & PRINCE, MORGAN WALLEN, SEVENTEEN, TAYLOR SWIFT, and STRAY KIDS.

Chairman and CEO Sir LUCIAN GRAINGE said, "As an artist-centric company, we're not only proud of our continued strong performance, but we're also particularly excited that it enables us to accelerate our strategy to promote a healthier streaming business -- one that rewards real artists and real music -- and drive growth opportunities for the broader music ecosystem."

EVP/CFO/Pres. of Operations BOYD MUIR said, "Our strong growth in revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow has enabled our continued strategic investment in the business, further driving long-term shareholder value as we continue to execute on our vision."

