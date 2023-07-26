The NEW YORK POST is reporting the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer SINEAD O'CONNOR is dead at the age of 56. There are no details released yet on the cause of death, but the Irish songstress lost her 17-year-old son in JANUARY of this year to suicide (NET NEWS 1/10). She was hospitalized shortly after. Her management team later released a statement saying that she would be canceling all of her shows for the rest of the year.

The singer struggled publicly with her grief on social media, stating "He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."

O'CONNOR is mostly known for her rendition of PRINCE’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” which was named the #1 world single in 1990 at the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS. She won a GRAMMY the following year for her album I DO NOT WANT WHAT I HAVEN’T GOT. She has released 10 studio albums.

O’CONNOR is survived by her three children.

