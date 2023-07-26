(L-R) - Ryan Press, Reynolds, Chen (VP, A&R, WCM), Greg Sowders. Photo Courtesy of WCM

With songs including “Radioactive,” “Believer,” “Demons,” and “Thunder,” IMAGINE DRAGONS has signed a global publishing deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC.

IMAGINE DRAGONS front man DAN REYNOLDS said, “Songwriting has always been at the heart of everything we do as a band. We're excited to have great partners with our friends at WARNER CHAPPELL as we move into this next chapter.”

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC VP/A&R JON CHEN said, “IMAGINE DRAGONS is in a league of their own when it comes to their songwriting instincts and skills. They’ve successfully built a diverse catalog that has defined an entire era of pop and alt-rock. We’re so proud that they’ve chosen us as their publishing partners and know there’s many more No. 1 hits to come.”

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Co-Chair/CEO GUY MOOT and Co-Chair/COO CARIANNE MARSHALL said, “For more than ten years, IMAGINE DRAGONS has not only reached but maintained global stardom and connected with fans on a universal level. The band is the perfect example of what happens when you successfully work across genres and mediums to create a wide range of crossover hits. We’re lucky to be on this ride with them and excited for the journey ahead.”

