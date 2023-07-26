Tamara Conniff

TAMARA CONNIFF's AMR SONGS has launched a new CHRISTIAN music division and acquired interests in hundreds of songs by top artists and songwriters in the genre, including GMA DOVE AWARD-winner and GRAMMY-nominated CHRISTIAN rock band SANCTUS REAL, GMA DOVE AWARD-winner and GRAMMY-nominated artist PHIL WICKHAM, GMA DOVE AWARD-nominated contemporary CHRISTIAN artists CHRISTY NOCKELS and NATHAN NOCELS and chart-topping GMA DOVE AWARD-winning hip-hop artist and songwriter KEVIN "KB" BURGESS.

Commented CONNIFF, "It is a complete honor to have been entrusted to take care of these works and ensure the songs continue to reach new audiences for decades to come. AMR’s diverse catalog is a powerful collection of perennial hits and CHRISTIAN music gems that we’re so proud to represent as we expand into the market."

AMR SONGS catalog includes the works of JOHN SEBASTIAN and the LOVIN' SPOONFUL and GRAMMY-winning international reggae band SOJA, as well as select interests in music publishing, producer and artist royalties from hundreds of celebrated songs across multiple genres.

