NAB has issued a statement on the SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE's passage of the AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act TODAY (7/27).

NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT said, "NAB applauds today's SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE passage of the AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act. This legislation will ensure that the tens of millions of AM radio listeners across the country retain access to local news, diverse community programming and emergency information. Moreover, this legislation enables AM radio’s continued role as the backbone of the nation’s EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM."

LEGEYT continued, "We thank Sens. MARKEY and CRUZ, Chair CANTWELL and the bipartisan cosponsors of this bill for their leadership to safeguard AM radio's pivotal role in keeping the public informed when disaster strikes. We urge swift passage of this important legislation."

