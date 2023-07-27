RIEMER

HUBBARD BROADCASTING Triple A KPNW/SEATTLE announces the return of area vet MARTY RIEMER to the SEATTLE airwaves each SATURDAY from 10a-3p (PT) beginning, JULY 29.

HUBBARD/SEATTLE Operations Manager/Content Director SCOTT MAHALICK shared, “We are thrilled to have MARTY join the all-star 98.9 KPNW team and bring his vibrant energy, passion and knowledge back to the PNW.”

“It’s been a while since I’ve experienced FOMO listening to the radio,” RIEMER stated. “But as soon as 98.9 KPNW went on the air, and I heard them play a bunch of cool oh-wow songs, and saw who they were hiring, I thought, hey, I’d like to be a part of that. So, I’m thrilled I am, even in a small way. SEATTLE has needed a station like 98.9 KPNW for a long time.”

REIMER has spent his 30+ year career solely in SEATTLE, beginning at GREEN RIVER COLLEGE Alternative Rock KGRG (89.9fm)/TACOMA, and went on to host shows at KCMU/Seattle (the precursor to KEXP), KZOK, KJR, KXRX, and KMTT (The Mountain). He has also established himself in a variety of other media arenas and hosts an annual live comedy festival – “THE MARTY RIEMER FUNNY FESTIVAL”.

