Alvarez (Photo: WRR)

CAPITOL BROADCASTING ASSOCIATION Classical KMFA/AUSTIN, TX morning host EMILIO ALVAREZ has joined NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING Classical WRR/DALLAS as Music Director and afternoon host, beginning MONDAY (7/31).

“I’m so excited for this opportunity,” said ALVAREZ. “WRR has an incredible legacy spanning over 100 years, and I’m so thrilled to help build its future and serve our NORTH TEXAS community.”

“The search for WRR’s new Music Director has been extensive,” said APD KURT RONGEY. "We took considerable time and effort to find someone with extensive musical knowledge, a fresh approach to bringing repertoire to radio and an understanding of the arts and music culture of our state. EMILIO is that person. We’re excited for audiences to discover not only the refinement he brings to the playlists, but the commitment he has to connecting with listeners in NORTH TEXAS.”

« see more Net News