Q2 Results

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT second quarter 2023 revenue jumped 27% year-over-year to $5.6 billion, with operating income up 21% to $386 million, and adjusted operating income up 23% to $590 million. Concert revenue rose 29% to $4.6 billion, ticketing revenue grew 23% to $709 million, and sponsorship and advertising revenue rose 15% to $310 million.

Pres./CEO MICHAEL RAPINO said, “Live music is bigger than ever, with global demand driving the industry to record levels. There's a more diverse pipeline of artists breaking from all corners of the world, and at the same time tours are going to more markets -- particularly in LATIN AMERICA and ASIA. This was our strongest second quarter ever, with 2023 on pace to be a record year, and early indicators for 2024 giving us confidence in continued growth."

