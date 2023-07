Sold

MICHAEL ALAN DAY's CROSS & CROWN BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling Classic Country KTNK-A-K279CY/LOMPOC, CA to TODD NIXON's STICKS MEDIA, LLC for $150,000 ($5,000 down, $30,000 at closing, $115,000 in a promissory note) plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, EQUITY COMMUNICATIONS, L.P. is selling Oldies WEZW (simulcast of WMID-A/ATLANTIC CITY)/WILDWOOD CREST, NJ to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $70,000.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP LICENSES, LLC is selling W270CY/AUGUSTA, GA to RADIO TRAINING NETWORK, INC. for $300,000.

CENTRO CRISTIANO DE VIDA ETERNA is donating K218EJ/HOUSTON to HOUSTON CHRISTIAN BROADCASTERS, INC.

And PENSACOLA CHRISTIAN COLLEGE, INC. is selling W217AS/TERRE HAUTE, IN; K208GD/GRAND ISLAND, NE; W204BT/MERIDIAN, MS; W245AN/MILLEDGEVILLE, GA; W205BR/ELMIRA, NY; and W212CO/KANKAKEE, IL to CSN INTERNATIONAL, INC. for $60,900.

