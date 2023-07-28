Lawless

HUBBARD RADIO has named KEITH LAWLESS VP/Market Manager for its CHICAGO cluster. The four stations in the cluster include: Hot AC WTMX (101.9 The Mix), Classic Rock WDRV 99.7/WWDV 96.9 FM (THE DRIVE) and AC WSHE (THE NEW 100.3). CHICAGO is the largest market in the HUBBARD RADIO portfolio.

LAWLESS, a 33 year veteran of the radio industry, and 25 years with COX MEDIA GROUP, was most recently as RVP overseeing HOUSTON, TX and TAMPA, FL. Prior to that and during his tenure, he held the positions of Account Executive, National Sales Manager, General Sales Manager, VP/General Manager and VP/Market Manager.

HUBBARD RADIO Chair/CEO GINNY HUBBARD MORRIS said, “We are pleased to welcome KEITH to HUBBARD RADIO and look forward to watching him put his unique talents and experience to work with our great team in CHICAGO.”

LAWLESS added, “Thank you to GINNY MORRIS for this opportunity. I’m honored to join the HUBBARD organization in their 100th year of broadcasting.”

