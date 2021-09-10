Geronimo

Several sources, including the NEW YORK POST and THE WASHINGTON POST are reporting that DON GERONIMO (MIKE SORCE) was fired after a morning broadcast on iHEARTMEDIA's Classic Rock WBIG (BIG 100)/WASHINGTON DC for making disparaging remarks about a female TV anchor from the COMMANDER's training camp in ASHBURN on THURSDAY (7/27).

While hosting THE DON GERONIMO SHOW on BIG 100, GERONIMO, referred to WUSA-TV sports anchor SHARLA MCBRIDE as “Barbie girl” as she arrived to cover the team’s second day of camp. He added, “I’m guessing she’s a cheerleader,” and later referred to her as “that chick.” GERONIMO was not allowed to broadcast from training camp again on FRIDAY (7/28).

iHEARTMEDIA D.C. Regional Pres. AARON HYLAND told THE WASHINGTON POST, "After an internal review, DON GERONIMO is no longer an employee of WBIG. We take matters of this nature very seriously and this behavior does not align with our core values.”

A COMMANDERS spokesperson added, “We were confident that iHEART would address this swiftly and are pleased that they did.”

MCBRIDE told ESPN in a statement, "When I heard the comments made about me on the radio show, I felt incredibly insulted and embarrassed. In my 17 years as a professional journalist, I have never been disrespected in such a blatant manner while trying to do my job. Their words were sexist and misogynistic. No woman should experience this in the workplace, and I appreciate the COMMANDERS swift response in handling this matter.”

The news of his firing comes just a week after GERONIMO announced on social media that he had signed a contract extension with WBIG through 2026. So far he has not commented in the incident.

The news also comes after the COMMANDERS were exposed for having a culture of sexism and misogyny under previous owner DAN SNYDER, who sold the team earlier in JULY.

« see more Net News