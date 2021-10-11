Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Taylor Grabs Top 2; Fifty Fifty Nearing Top 5; Olivia Top 10; Durk/J. Cole, Post Top 15

* TAYLOR SWIFT has the top two songs on the Top 40 chart with "Cruel Summer" moving 4*-1* and +1572 spins

* Meanwhile, former chart topper "Karma" remains at #2 with the two songs combining for over 30,000 spins at Top 40 and nearly 93 million audience impressions

* FIFTY FIFTY is nearing the top 5 with "Cupid," up 8*-6* and is +690 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO goes top 10, rising 11*-7* "Vampire," and +1248 spins

* LUKE COMBS is just outside the top 10 as "Fast Car" goes 14*-11* and is +1132 spins

* LIL DURK goes top 15 with "All My Life," featuring J. COLE, up 17*-14* and +460 spins

* POST MALONE also goes top 15 with "Mourning"

* DOMINIC FIKE surges into the top 20, up 22*-17* with "Mona Lisa," up 1101 spins

* JUNG KOOK "Seven" featuring LATTO is top 20 in only the second week with the song surging 30*-20* and +1449 spins

* DOECHII vaults 28*-21* with "What It Is (Block Boy)," up 892 spins

* ZAYN debuts at 37* with "Love Like This," up 760 spins

* FALL OUT BOY enters at 40* with "We Didn't Start The Fire"

Rhythmic: Ice Spice/Nicki Minaj New #1; Latto/Cardi B Top 5; Chris Brown Top 10

* ICE SPICE & NICKI MINAJ take over the top spot with "Princess Diana," up 3*-1* and +569 spins

* KALIII is up 5*-4* with "Area Codes," up 654 spins

* LATTO FEAT. CARDI B go top 5 with a 6*-5* move on "Put It On Da Floor Again," up 388 spins

* CHRIS BROWN enters the top 10, up 11*-8* with "Summer Too Hot," up 450 spins

* NICKI MINAJ & ICE SPICE vault into the top 15, rising 17*-12* with "Barbie World (w/ AQUA)", up 605 spins

* METRO BOOMIN & SWAE LEE, NAV, FEAT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE are also top 15, up 19*-13* with "Calling," and +312 spins

* DABABY leaps 21*-14* with "SHAKE SUMN," up 395 spins

* TYGA x YG x BLXST also go top 15 with "West Coast Weekend," moving 20*-15* and +312 spins

* GUNNA vaults into the top 20, up 30*-19* with "fukumean," at +627 spins

* TRAVIS SCOTT, BAD BUNNY, & THE WEEKND debut at 26* with "K-POP," up 545 spins

* LIL UZI VERT debuts at 33* with "Endless Fashion," feat. NICKI MINAJ, up 463 spins

* WIZ KHALIFA enters at 35* with "You," feat. TY DOLLA $IGN, up 293 spins

* YOUNG NUDY is at 39* with "Peaches & Eggplants"

Urban: Lil Durk/J. Cole New #1; Latto/Cardi B Runner Up; Sexyy Red & Tay Keith Top 10

* LIL DURK returns to #1 with "All My Life," feat. J. COLE now having been #1 for a third week

* LATTO FEAT. CARDI B is the new runner up with "Put It On Da Floor Again," going 4*-2*

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ are nearing the top 5, up 7*-6* with "Calm Down" and are +421 spins

* SEXYY RED & TAY KEITH are top 10, up 11*-10* with "Pound Town 2," featuring NICKI MINAJ, up 165 spins

* GUNNA is top 20, up 25*-18* with "fukumean," up 735 spins

* YOUNG THUG vaults 35*-26* with "Oh U Went," featuring DRAKE, at +426 spins

* TYGA x YG x BLXST debut at 37* with "West Coast Weekend," and is +279 spins

* MALCOLM MAYS debuts at 38* with "Not Luck," featuring LIL BABY, up 425 spins

* LIL UZI VERT debuts at 39* with "Endless Fashion," feat. NICKI MINAJ, up 295 spins

* VICTORIA MONET enters at 40* with "Oh My Mama," at +333 spins

Hot AC: Taylor 'Karma' Holds Top Spot; Luke Top 3; Dua Top 5; Shinedown, Miguel Top 15

* TAYLOR SWIFT spends another week at #1 with "Karma"

* LUKE COMBS is top 3, up 4*-3* with "Fast Car," up 573 spins

* DUA LIPA is top 5, up 6*-5* with "Dance The Night," rising 6*-5* and +238 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT rises 10*-8* with "Cruel Summer," and is +590 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO is up 490 spins at #9 with "Vampire" - so a very competitive area of the chart

* SHINEDOWN goes top 15, rising 17*-14* with "The Symptom Of Being Human," up 158 spins

* MIGUEL goes top 15 with "Sure Thing," up 16*-15* and is +148 spins

* PHILLIP PHILLIPS enters the top 20, up 21*-20* with "Dancing With Your Shadows"

* JUNG KOOK rises 32*-26* with "Seven" at +258 spins

* JELLY ROLL vaults 39*-27* with "NEED A FAVOR," up 494 spins

* KYLIE MINOGUE debuts at 38* with "Padam Padam"

* DAVID KUSHNER enters at 39* with "Daylight"

Active Rock: Staind Holds Top Spot; Bad Omens Top 10; Pop Evil Top 15

* STAIND hold the top spot with "Lowest In Me"

* DISTURBED remains at 4* with "Unstoppable" with a triple digit spin gain at +104 spins

* BAD OMENS go top 10, up 11*-9* with "The Death Of Peace Of Mind," up 134 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA are nearing the top 10, up 15*-11* with "Psycho," up 129 spins

* POP EVIL go top 15, rising 17*-15* with "Skeletons"

* FALLING IN REVERSE go top 20, up 21*-18* with "Last Resort (Reimagined)," up 173 spins

* DIRTY HONEY go 31*-25* with "Won't Take Me Alive," up 124 spins

* BEARTOOTH debut at 32* with "Might Love Myself," up 218 spins

* FROM ASHES TO NEW enter at 33* with "Nightmare (2023)," up 152 spins

* IN THIS MOMENT debut at 38* with "The Purge," up 119 spins

* SHALLOW SIDE enter at 40* with "You're The Reason"

Alternative: Pierce The Veil New #1; Dirty Heads Runner Up; Noah Kahan Top 15; Lana Del Rey, Beach Weather Top 20

* PIERCE THE VEIL take over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Emergency Contact," up 79 spins

* DIRTY HEADS are the runner up, rising 4*-2* with "Rescue Me," up 81 spins

* NOAH KAHAN goes top 15, up 16*-13* with "Dial Drunk" at +77 spins

* LANA DEL REY goes top 20, rising 21*-18* with "Say Yes To Heaven," up 51 spins

* BEACH WEATHER also move into the top 20, moving 24*-20* with "Unlovable," featuring PALE WAVES, up 96 spins

* ROYAL BLOOD debut at 34* with "Pull Me Through," up 208 spins

* IRATION enter at 39* with "Daytrippin"

* DECLAN MCKENNA debuts at 40* with "Sympathy"

Triple A: Blur New Chart Topper; Beck & Phoenix Runner Up; Noah Kahan Top 5; Lana Del Rey Top 10

* BLUR takes over the top spot, up 5*-1* with "The Narcissist"

* BECK & PHOENIX are the new runner up, rising 6*-2* with "Odyssey, up 37 spins

* NOAH KAHAN is top 5 with "Dial Drunk," moving 9*-4* and +109 spins

* LANA DEL REY is top 10, up 11*-8* with "Say Yes To Heaven," up 41 spins

* DEER TICK is top 15, up 17*-13* with "Forgiving Ties"

* ABRAHAM ALEXANDER also goes top 15 with "Tears Run Dry," up 16*-14*

* GRACE POTTER leaps into the top 20, up 24*-17* with "Good Time," up 57 spins

* Also top 20 is THE LAST DINNER PARTY with "Nothing Matters," moving 21*-18*

* BRISTON MARONEY goes 25*-20* with "Body"

« see more Net News