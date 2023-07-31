Class of '23

The 2023 RADIO HALL OF FAME inductees are JOHN DEBELLA, GERRY HOUSE, DEBORAH PARENTI, BOB RIVERS, PAT ST. JOHN, SHADOE STEVENS, NINA TOTENBERG, and CHARLES WARFIELD.

The honorees, announced TODAY (7/31) by the MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS, will be celebrated in a ceremony on NOVEMBER 2nd in NEW YORK, with CHRISTOPHER "MAD DOG" RUSSO as master of ceremonies.

RADIO HALL OF FAME Co-Chair KRAIG T. KITCHIN said, “My congratulations to our newest inductees. I’m thrilled to see each individual receive this recognition from the industry they’ve devoted their professional lives to. My thanks to the members of the 2023 Nominating Committee for their tireless work and contributions, as well as to the hundreds of industry members who took time to vote.”

Co-Chair DENNIS GREEN added, “On behalf of the RADIO HALL OF FAME Nominating Committee, we are proud to induct eight individuals into the RADIO HALL OF FAME who have made an indelible impact upon the industry. It is a pleasure to honor the careers of these individuals who quite simply define excellence in the industry and have earned the right to be called a Hall of Famer. Congratulations!”

