AUDACY Top 40 KUDL (106.5 THE END)/SACRAMENTO has named BEN "COMPLEX" ROMERO Brand Manager. ROMERO, has been Brand Manager down the hall at Top 40/Rhythmic KSFM since APRIL (NET NEWS 4/24). ROMERO will retain his KSFM duties.

AUDACY/SACRAMENTO Regional VP STACEY KAUFFMAN commented, "In just a few months, ‘COMPLEX’ has demonstrated the proven ability to lead content strategy and talent management for KSFM. We are confident he’ll apply that expertise for THE END. His successful tenure thus far has showcased his dedication and creativity in our industry, and we look forward to watching him take this next step in his career."

ROMERO added, "I am deeply honored; everyone in SACRAMENTO has quickly become family. After getting to know the brand and the market, I see nothing but great potential and a bright future for THE END. I’m excited to continue to grow with the whole team."

