Rebranding In Rochester

WXXI PUBLIC MEDIA Triple A-News-Talk WRUR/ROCHESTER-WITH/ITHACA, NY (DIFFERENT RADIO) has rebranded to “THE ROUTE,” dropping all News-Talk programming other than MORNING EDITION; “CONNECTIONS WITH EVAN DAWSON” and NPR’s “ALL THINGS CONSIDERED” are now heard on sister News-Talk WXXI-A-F, which added its full-power FM signal in JUNE. The weekly “RADIOLAND W/YARMS” host RYAN YARMEL will now serve as Music Director of THE ROUTE.

In addition, THE ROUTE will now carry WORLD CAFÉ airing weekdays from 12-2p (ET). THE ROUTE's entire music schedule can be found here.

RYAN YARMEL (photo: Jake Walsh/CITY Magazine)





« see more Net News