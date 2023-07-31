Johnson

BIG RADIO, which operates 10 radio stations in southern WISCONSIN and northern ILLINOIS, has hired JANESVILLE GAZETTE reporter NEIL JOHNSON for news duties.

JOHNSON said, “In a local news environment, the independent aspect of being the person in the room who disseminates it… that is just trying to get at the truth of the matter and bring that to people… that’s important to me.”

CEO BEN THOMPSON added, “Local news, information and entertainment is what people look for from their local stations and BIG RADIO injects local news, sports, entertainment and conversation wherever we can across our ten station group. NEIL JOHNSON will certainly add to that aspect of our local mission in a positive way.”

