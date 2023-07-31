New Shows

It's back to DALLAS for MATT MCCLEARIN, who is joining CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KTCK-A-F (SPORTSRADIO 96.7FM/1310 AM THE TICKET)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH to replace the retired NORM HITZGES as DONOVAN LEWIS' co-host in middays 10a-1p (CT), MCCLEARIN has been hosting at sister Sports WJOX-F (JOX 94.5)/BIRMINGHAM and previously hosted weekends at THE TICKET and hosted at the former Sports KESN (ESPN 103.3).

In addition, the station is filling the other midday time slot recently vacated by DAN MCDOWELL and JAKE KEMP with a new show hosted by station veteran producers SEAN BASS and DAVID MINO in the 1-3p slot (NET NEWS 7/19/23).

PD JEFF CATLIN said, “I couldn’t be more excited for the midday makeover on THE TICKET. MATT, SEAN, and MINO have all earned this opportunity. All three guys are well-known and well-liked by our passionate listeners and their TICKET teammates. They will fit in well and make this a seamless transition. They will carry on the tradition of bringing hot sports opinions and fun and laughs to 10am-1 pm and 1-3 pm on THE TICKET.”

