Renewing Multiyear Deal

SKYVIEW NETWORKS and LOCAL RADIO NETWORKS have announced a multiyear partnership renewal with SPARKNET's JACKFM format. SKYVIEW NETWORKS will continue serving as the exclusive network sales partner and distribution provider for JACKFM, while LRN will also continue utilizing its affiliate relations services and RADIO VELOCITY CONTROL (RVC) cloud-based integration technology to expand the network and deliver the “Playing What We Want” experience to new stations across the US.

SPARKNET President GARRY WALL commented, “We are excited to continue the partnership with SKYVIEW NETWORKS and LRN. Their performance, their people and their technology are integral to helping us provide a world class experience for JACKFM stations, listeners and advertisers.”

LRN CEO STEVE SWICK said, “The combination of LRN, SKYVIEW NETWORKS and JACKFM has proven itself to be a winning programming strategy for station owners and audiences, and we are thrilled to continue our relationship to further explore the opportunities ahead.”

Added SKYVIEW NETWORKS President/CEO STEVE JOINES, “JACKFM is an incredibly creative and innovative media brand that entertains millions of listeners each day. SKYVIEW is proud to keep building on our success with JACKFM and LRN in driving revenue and results for years to come.”

