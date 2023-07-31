Most Added

There's a two-way tie for most added at Country radio this week, with DILLON CARMICHAEL's "Drinkin' Problems" (RISER HOUSE) and MORGAN WALLEN's "Thinkin' Bout Me" (BIG LOUD/MERCURY/REPUBLIC) each picking up eight new stations. CARMICHEL's song, which impacted radio on JUNE 26th, now has a total of 90 stations on board, and moved 57-51 on the MEDIABASE chart this week. WALLEN's song has 30 stations on board as his previous three-week #1, "Last Night" is still hanging in the top 5 on MEDIABASE, and his official current single, "Everything I Love," is in the top 20 and climbing.

No new songs impacted Country radio this week. CARRIE UNDERWOOD's "Out Of That Truck" (CAPITOL NASHVILLE) picked up seven new adds, followed by BRETT YOUNG's "Dance With You" (BMLG RECORDS) with six.

