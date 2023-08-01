Sold

PATHWAY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, INC. is selling the construction permit for WRNC/ROCKINGHAM, NC to THE POWER FOUNDATION for $75,000. BOB HEYMANN of MEDIA SERVICES GROUP served as exclusive broker for the seller in the deal.

In other filings with the FCC, REDROCK RADIO GROUP LLC is donating K256CA/NAVAJO MOUNTAIN-LAKE POWELL, UT and K251BC/KAYENTA, AZ to ACROSS NATIONS.

« see more Net News