The Power Foundation Buys North Carolina FM Construction Permit
by Perry Michael Simon
August 1, 2023 at 10:15 AM (PT)
PATHWAY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, INC. is selling the construction permit for WRNC/ROCKINGHAM, NC to THE POWER FOUNDATION for $75,000. BOB HEYMANN of MEDIA SERVICES GROUP served as exclusive broker for the seller in the deal.
In other filings with the FCC, REDROCK RADIO GROUP LLC is donating K256CA/NAVAJO MOUNTAIN-LAKE POWELL, UT and K251BC/KAYENTA, AZ to ACROSS NATIONS.