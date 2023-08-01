Lipa (Photo: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com)

A federal lawsuit filed in LOS ANGELES claims singer DUA LIPA never received permission to include a “talk box” recording in her remixes of the song “Levitating.”

In the lawsuit, which names WARNER MUSIC GROUP, producer STEPHEN KOZMENIUK, and DUA LIPA as defendants, plaintiff BOSKO KANTE alleges that “any license that Plaintiff (KANTE) would grant for his recorded performance would be limited to use in the original recording of “Levitating,” that no other uses would be allowed,” but alleges his work was also used in a remix performed by DUA LIPA and rapper DABABY, as well as “in promotion of the bonus edition of the album “Future Nostalgia,” along with a third remix “s created specifically for the AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS on NOVEMBER 2022.”

KANTE claims he is entitled to $20 million in profits from the alleged infringed music.

This is the third copyright lawsuit DUA LIPA has faced involving “Levitating.” A previous suit was dismissed in JUNE, and a lawsuit filed by songwriters SANDY LINZER & L. RUSSELL BROWN is still pending.

You can read the lawsuit details here.

« see more Net News