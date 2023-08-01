Providing Health Care To Indie Musicians

A2IM (The AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC) has launched its ARTIST PRO program, an initiative aimed at empowering independent artists to enhance their careers and well-being.

The A2IM ARTIST PRO program is designed to provide support to artists by granting them access to the A2IM BENEFITS STORE, which includes health insurance programs and an array of a la carte insurance options, including dental, vision, personal items protection, renters and home insurance, legal services, pet insurance and much more. With annual membership dues of just $99, A2IM ARTIST PRO members will gain entry to an exclusive network of resources, support, and opportunities that can substantially support their professional journey.

Commented A2IM President/CEO DR. RICHAD JAMES BURGESS MBE, “We are extremely excited to unveil the ARTIST PRO program as a testament to our unwavering dedication to empowering and uplifting independent artists. Independent artists play a pivotal role in the recorded music industry, and our mission is to guide them towards success by offering invaluable resources and an array of exclusive benefits.”

The A2IM ARTIST PRO program ensures that artists can tailor their health coverage to suit their unique needs and priorities, giving them peace of mind as they pursue their artistic endeavors.

A2IM ARTIST PRO TIER tier includes discounts to tools and companies like BUZZMY VIDEOS, MXD, SHINEX MONITORING, SPARE MUSIC and COSYND.



More services will be added to the A2IM ARTIST PRO tier. To provide more background, A2IM will be hosting two webinars on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9th at 12p and 3p (ET). As part of the launch, A2IM is partnering with NASHVILLE IS NOT JUST COUNTRY MUSIC on their upcoming Writers Round and Networking Event this week in NASHVILLE. RSVP here.

