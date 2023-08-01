Jen Kasper

MENTORING & INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO's partnership with WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has announced JEN KASPER as its initial mentee. WISCONSIN is the second state to partner with MIW after the first partnership was launched in 2022 with the MINNESOTA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (NET NEWS 7/13).

JEN KASPER is an accomplished professional with 29 years of experience in the broadcast industry. She began her career at WRDB-WNFM/REEDSBURG, WI. joining Sports WPVL/PLATTEVILLE, WI, with QUEENB RADIO in 1997 before transitioning into the MORGAN MURPHY family, where she has played roles as an Account Executive, Sales Manager, Director of Sales and currently as their Market Manager for the FM/AM and Digital Properties.

MIW Board President RUTH PRESLAFF said, “Witnessing the mission of MIW continue to expand and flourish across the country reinforces our commitment to women in the industry and demonstrates the ongoing need for support, guidance and mentorship. We’re delighted to welcome JEN and the WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION into the MIW family and look forward to building this amazing network of women in broadcast!”

Added WBA President/CEO MICHELLE VETTERKIND, "We are thrilled to have JEN be the first to take part in this wonderful opportunity. The number and quality of the applications was truly inspiring. The future is a bright one for women in WISCONSIN broadcasting."

KASPER remarked, “I am thrilled to have been selected for this groundbreaking program. When I began my career in broadcasting, female mentors were few and far between. MIW provides such valuable connections, allowing me to strengthen my career with MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA, QUEENB RADIO, and the community I serve.”

« back to Net News