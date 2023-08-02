L-R: Andrew Buck, Shanae Dennis, Andrew Morgan, Ryan Soroka

Talent agency WASSERMAN MUSIC has added four agents to its team as the company expands with the Pop, Rock, Indie and Dance/Electronic genres. ANDREW BUCK, SHANAE DENNIS, ANDREW MORGAN, and RYAN SOROKA have joined the WASSERMAN MUSIC team.

WASSERMAN MUSIC EVP & Managing Exec. LEE ANDERSON commented, "We’re thrilled to welcome this outstanding group of respected agents and industry movers to the WASSERMAN MUSIC family. What sets us apart is our passion for ensuring the long-term success of our clients and our genuine love and respect for the art they create. We see those qualities reflected in each of these new team members, and we’re excited to have them join our ranks - both for their proven abilities and for the way they complement our unique culture."

ANDREW BUCK joins as NEW YORK-based VP. He had previously spent 20 years with APA. He brings with him artists in Rock, including JUDAS PRIEST, SKILLET and BADFLOWER.

SHANAE DENNIS is in LONDON where she'll be an agent. She has built a talent roster of primarily African electronic artists and producers.

ANDREW MORGAN comes to WASSERMAN MUSIC after five years at GROUND CONTROL TOURING and 10 years at BILLIONS CORPORATION. The LOS ANGELES-based agent brings with him a roster of indie rock artists and podcasts.

RYAN SOROKA joins as a NEW YORK-based agent after seven years with UTA. SOROKA brings a roster of artists spanning multiple genres.

