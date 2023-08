Sold

VIC CANALES MEDIA GROUP, LLC Is selling Oldies WWNN-A/POMPANO BEACH, FL to RADIO ACTIVA MEDIA GROUP INC. for $450,000 ($100,000 down, $300,000 cash at closing, $50,000 in a promissory note).

CANALES bought the station and translators W245BC/LAUDERDALE LAKES and W237BD/BOCA RATON last year; the translators are not included in the deal.

