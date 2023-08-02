Chuck D (Photo: DFP Photographic / Shutterstock.com)

DJ ENUFF, PRINCE PAUL, ENVY, KID CAPRI, GRAND MASTER CAS are among the DJs, while KRS-ONE, CHUCK D, KOOL G RAP, ONXY, JUNGLE BROTHERS, TEMS, DED PREZ, FU-SCHNICKENS, MOBB DEEP, TALIB KWELI, ROXANNE SHANTE and more are set to perform at the 5x5 BLOCK PARTY SERIES thrown in partnership with NEW YORK CITY Mayor ERIC ADAMS.

The events will take place in each of the five boroughs, including BROOKLYN (8/5), QUEENS (8.6), STATEN ISLAND (8/11), THE BRONX (8/12) and HARLEM (8/13).

They will commemorate hip-hop's 50th anniversary on AUGUST 11th, 1973, when DJ KOOL HERC and sister CINDY CAMPBELL hosted a back-to-school jam on SEDGWICK AVENUE in the BRONX, which spilled onto the street.

Said NEW YORK CITY Mayor ADAMS, "That night, hip-hop — and the block party — were born. Fifty years later, both live on. As the birthplace of hip-hop, NEW YORK CITY is proud to host these free block parties and events as a celebration of that spirit that started 50 years ago.”

The events will feature a lineup of renowned DJs and seminal artists alongside street art installations, food vendors, interactive experiences, and educational-entertainment talks. Additionally, the city is collaborating with PIXIS DRONES to create and perform a free drone light show at each of the parties, honoring iconic hip-hop imagery.

The event is being put on by IT'SALLBLACKMUSICPRESENTS. More info can be found here.

« see more Net News