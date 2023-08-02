Inking Three

ANGRY MOB MUSIC GROUP has recently inked admin deals with three new, U.S.-based artists in AMES, JUSTIN STARLING and TAZ CONLEY. As part of their deals, all writers have worldwide administration agreements for specific catalog items, and will be able to participate in new co-writes and work-for-hires.

AMES is an L.A.-based singer/songwriter from OKLAHOMA who has opened for ANDY GRAMMAR and GAVIN ROSSDALE, and has placed cuts with KELLY CLARKSON, RITA ORA, TORI KELLY, CHRISTINA PERRI and others.

JUSTIN STARLING got his big break by attracting the attention of NBA star DAMIAN LILLARD, earning writing credits with WAY V, and NCT DREAM, as well as placements in FORTNITE, NBA 2K, "Call Of Duty," and more. He's also shared the stage with FRENCH MONTANA, DIPLO, CHILDISH GAMBINO, MEEK MILL and LIL YACHTY.

TAZ CONLEY is a BROOKLYN-based producer and artist as one-half of the duo THE SIEGE, landing placements in MARVEL's "Cloak & Dagger," as well as NBA 2K, "Caoo Of Duty," FIFA and movies including "Dora And The Lost City Of Gold" and "Shaft."

