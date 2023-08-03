Sold

NORSAN MEDIA has acquired KTXX/BEE CAVE-AUSTIN, TX and K287FG/AUSTIN from GENUINE AUSTIN RADIO/AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK for an undisclosed price and is currently simulcasting its Regional Mexican KZNX-A-K236AY (LA RAZA 95.1) on KTXX. The former KTXX Sports format, "THE HORN," will continue in modified form on KTAE-A-K270CO starting AUGUST 7th, with local shows "MORNINGS WITH E & ROD B" in mornings and "THE SPORTS COMPLEX WITH PATRICK DAVIS" in afternoons, bracketing CBS SPORTS RADIO's JIM ROME and WESTWOOD ONE's RICH EISEN. The Classic Hits format of KTXX-HD4-K287FG, "105.3 THE BAT," has ended as well with NORSAN taking over.

NORSAN MEDIA CEO NORBERTO SANCHEZ said, “The acquisition reflects the advancement of our continued strategic positioning in the AUSTIN, TEXAS market, to increase market share and establish the base of our multi-channel 360 degree approach to reach the Hispanic audience in the market. Along with our existing AUSTIN station: LA RAZA 95.1 K236AY-FM/1530 KZNX-AM, these additional frequencies will allow us to serve and embrace the vast and ever-growing multicultural radio audience in AUSTIN.”

In other filings with the FCC, H&S PARTNERS is transferring K259BG/CHEHALIS, WA to BUSTOS MEDIA HOLDINGS, LLC in exchange for BUSTOS moving Regional Mexican KZGI (LA GRAN D)/SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA from 105.7 FM to 96.9 FM and H&S assisting in KZGI's upgrade to higher power.

