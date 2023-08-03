Fitz

SKYVIEW NETWORKS and NORTHSTAR AUDIO, LLC have renewed their syndication partnership for COUNTRY TOP 40 WITH FITZ for another multi-year deal. The weekly program, heard on more than 240 stations nationwide, is known for its top 40 weekly countdown of Country music’s biggest hits. CT40 WITH FITZ also features segments including “Music with Memories,” “The Vault,” and “Troop Salute.”

NORTHSTAR AUDIO GM SCOTT MAHALICK said, “CT40’s renewal with SKYVIEW NETWORKS amplifies an unwavering commitment to the most impactful countdown in Country music each week.”

SKYVIEW NETWORKS Dir./Affiliate Syndication and Sales ED MOLONEY commented, "FITZ encapsulates the tradition of the COUNTRY TOP 40 brand with the energy and charisma he brings to the show every day. He is an integral part of SKYVIEW’s Country platform, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership for years to come.”

FITZ added, “I am beyond thrilled about our renewal with SKYVIEW NETWORKS for CT40! This partnership has been a game-changer, and I’m thrilled to create with them for years to come. The incredible support and innovative solutions from the SKYVIEW team continue to exceed my expectations, and I can't wait to see what new heights we'll reach."

